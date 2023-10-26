November 3 holiday ‘fake news’ — Bersamin

MANILA, Philippines — November 3 is not a holiday or a non-working day, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Thursday.
Bersamin debunked circulating information saying that Malacañang suspended work on the day after All Souls' Day. Malacañang on Tuesday said that it has no intentions of declaring October 31 as a holiday.
Last October 11, President Ferinand Marcos Jr. declared October 30 as a special non-working day for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.
