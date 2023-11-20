Novak Djokovic Claims Seventh ATP Finals Title

Novak Djokovic claimed yet another record on Sunday, Nov. 19, with his seventh ATP Finals title, sweeping aside local hero Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in Turin and leaving tennis fans wondering when he will relinquish his tennis dominance. Djokovic came into the Finals at the end of an age-defying year which has brought three Grand Slams, taking his total to an all-time best of 24, and a 40th Masters 1000 title.
He will clock a 400th week at world number one after crowning an incredible season -- in which he also reached the Wimbledon final -- by moving clear of retired great Roger Federer in victories at the season-ending tournament
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »
Stefanos Tsitsipas Withdraws from ATP Finals Due to InjuryStefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of the ATP Finals after a back injury forced him to retire from his match with Holger Rune. Tsitsipas expressed his disappointment and apologized to the fans.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »