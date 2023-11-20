Novak Djokovic Claims Seventh ATP Finals Title

HEAD TOPICS

Novak Djokovic claimed yet another record on Sunday, Nov. 19, with his seventh ATP Finals title, sweeping aside local hero Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in Turin and leaving tennis fans wondering when he will relinquish his tennis dominance.

Novak Djokovic claimed yet another record on Sunday, Nov. 19, with his seventh ATP Finals title, sweeping aside local hero Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in Turin and leaving tennis fans wondering when he will relinquish his tennis dominance. Djokovic came into the Finals at the end of an age-defying year which has brought three Grand Slams, taking his total to an all-time best of 24, and a 40th Masters 1000 title.

He will clock a 400th week at world number one after crowning an incredible season -- in which he also reached the Wimbledon final -- by moving clear of retired great Roger Federer in victories at the season-ending tournament

