‘Not in a million years’: PH-US relations won’t go sour

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez expressed confidence the Philippines’ relationship with the US will not go “sour” because of China’s attempt to drive a “wedge” between the two countries.

“Actually, that’s the whole problem with China. They are trying to put a wedge between our relationship with the United States. That’s never going to happen, not in (a) million years,” he said. We had issues with them in the past, we had some differences, but end of the day we’re still together,” he added.

He said the US has a role to play in what China considers a regional tension, which most of the international community sees as an upfront against peace, stability, and order in one of the world’s most important sea lanes. headtopics.com

Romualdez was referring to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which mandates both countries to come to each other’s aid in case of an external attack. Romualdez argued that the US is “not the only country that is concerned about what’s happening in our area.”

Several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and the European Union, expressed their concern over the latest collision between the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Philippine vessels in the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal, which is well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. headtopics.com

“I want to be very clear. The United States defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad,” Biden said Wednesday.

