Northern Samar towns welcome first international cruise ship visitors

According to the Department of Tourism in Eastern Visayas, 73 foreign guests from Australia arrived on Wednesday morning in the town known for its majestic rock formations. The University of the Philippines' National Institute of Geological Sciences Research said the rocks date back to some 84 to 24 million years ago.
After Biri, the vessel will sail to Capul Island where visitors will spend the whole afternoon doing immersion with the community and learn about the rich history and culture of the island towns. Residents there do not speak Winaray and Bisaya languages, but rather Inabaknon, a language similar to what is used by Tausug people.
Prior to the guests' arrival, preparations were made by the local government with assistance from the regional office of the Department of Tourism in Eastern Visayas and the provincial government of Northern Samar.
Evaluation and assessment were made in sites and locals were trained to ensure that everyone involved was well-prepared to provide an outstanding experience to the guests. Northern Samar Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Josette Doctor shared that having Biri as an additional site for the cruise call is an exciting development for the province's tourism industry.
She said it is a significant milestone that presents an opportunity to showcase the town's natural beauty to foreign tourists. As of now, Northern Samar has two towns included in the map of excursion cruise destinations: Biri and Capul Island.
