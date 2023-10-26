Northern Holiday Express at SM North Edsa

Pinangunahan nina Congressman Juan Carlos"Arjo" Atayde ng unang distrito ng Quezon City at ng"Mr. Christmas ng Pilipinas" na si Jose Mari Chan ang seremonyal na pagbubukas ng Northern Holiday Express train sa SM City North Edsa.

Kasama rin nila ang SM officials na sina Joaquin San Agustin, Hanna Carinna Sy, at Jocelyn Ann Lapid Clarino, at mga konsehal ng distrito ng Quezon City na sina Charm Ferrer at Doray Delarmente. Ang 60 ft na Christmas tree sa SM City North EDSA ay napalilibutan ng express train na may haba na 110 feet na puno ng ilaw at mga dekorasyon.

