Northern China chokes under severe pollution

In the capital Beijing, authorities Monday issued an orange alert — the country’s second-highest pollution warning. “There has been more smog in the past two days… it really has an effect,” said office worker Fu Dalin, 27.
“We still go out when we need to, if there’s something to do. Just avoid doing some exercise outdoors — no jogging,” she said. Authorities urged residents to “to reduce going out and strenuous outdoor exercise in the near future,” according to state news agency Xinhua.In parts of Hebei, one official forecast showed that hazy conditions brought visibility down to lower than 50 meters.
Should a red alert be issued in Beijing, that would trigger measures such as reducing traffic by prohibiting emitting vehicles with license plates ending in even and odd numbers from driving on alternate days.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕