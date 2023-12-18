North Korea Test-Fires Most Advanced ICBM, Extending Weapons Tests

North Korea test-fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, extending a record-breaking number of weapons tests this year. The missile has the potential to reach the United States and used solid fuel, making it easier to transport and faster to fire. The launch was the third time the North had tested a solid-fuel ICBM, indicating efforts to improve the technology. The United States, South Korea, and Japan condemned the test, stating it violated UN Security Council resolutions.





