North Korea successfully launches military spy satellite, putting it in orbit after two previous failures. The United States and its allies condemn the launch as a violation of UN sanctions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen smiling and waving in state media images.





North Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite, Defying International CondemnationNorth Korea places its first spy satellite in orbit, vows to launch more. South Korea and Japan unable to verify satellite placement. US military assessing launch's success. South Korea to suspend parts of 2018 inter-Korean agreement.

US, South Korea, Japan to share North Korea missile warning dataSEOUL: The defense chiefs of the United States, South Korea and Japan agreed on Sunday to activate a real-time data-sharing operation on North Korean missile launches next month, the allies said.

US and South Korea Update Security Agreement to Counter North Korea's ThreatsThe United States and South Korea have updated their bilateral security agreement to better counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The move came after high-level military talks in Seoul, where the allies discussed enhancing defense exercises with Japan and improving information-sharing on North Korean missile launches.

South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to RussiaSEOUL, South Korea—South Korea, the US and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia, saying Thursday that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

North Korea ‘supply’ munitions to RussiaSunStar Publishing Inc.

South Korea military says assists stranded North Korean vesselA South Korean patrol boat on Sunday assisted on 'humanitarian grounds' a North Korean vessel stranded near the countries' maritime border for 10 days, Seoul's military said.

