North Korea Fires Artillery Barrage Near South Korean Islands

North Korea fired an artillery barrage near two South Korean border islands, prompting a live-fire drill from the South Korean military. Residents were ordered to evacuate and ferries were suspended. North Korea claimed it was a natural countermeasure against South Korean threats.
