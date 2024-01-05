North Korea Fires Artillery Barrage Near South Korean Islands

North Korea fired an artillery barrage near two South Korean border islands, prompting a live-fire drill from the South Korean military. Residents were ordered to evacuate and ferries were suspended. North Korea claimed it was a natural countermeasure against South Korean threats.





