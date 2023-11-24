North Korea Ends Agreement with South Korea

North Korea announced that it is ending an agreement with South Korea aimed at reducing military tensions. This comes after North Korea successfully launched a spy satellite into orbit for the first time. The North Korean government stated that their army will no longer be bound by the 2018 agreement and will restore all military measures that were previously halted.





