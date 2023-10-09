North Korea Conducts Ground Tests of New Solid-Fuel Engine for Missiles

North Korea has successfully conducted ground tests of a new type of solid-fuel engine for its banned intermediate-range ballistic missiles. This announcement comes as a Russian delegation visits Pyongyang for talks on cooperation. The growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is a concern for Ukraine and its allies.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANİLATİMES: US, South Korea, Japan to share North Korea missile warning dataSEOUL: The defense chiefs of the United States, South Korea and Japan agreed on Sunday to activate a real-time data-sharing operation on North Korea n missile launches next month, the allies said.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: US and South Korea Update Security Agreement to Counter North Korea's ThreatsThe United States and South Korea have updated their bilateral security agreement to better counter North Korea 's nuclear and missile threats. The move came after high-level military talks in Seoul, where the allies discussed enhancing defense exercises with Japan and improving information-sharing on North Korea n missile launches.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to RussiaSEOUL, South Korea—South Korea, the US and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea ’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia , saying Thursday that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia ’s war in Ukraine.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: US, South Korea sharpen deterrence plans vs North's nuke threatsSEOUL: The United States and South Korea on Monday updated a bilateral security agreement with the aim of more effectively countering North Korea 's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition and shells to Russia–SeoulSEOUL, South Korea— North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells, South Korea’s military said Thursday.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: US, South Korea, Japan to launch consultative group on North’s cyber threatsAnne Neuberger, US deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, says the quarterly talks are aimed at strengthening 'response capabilities against global cyber threats,' including North Korea 's cyber activities

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »