Nominees for Various Categories in Film Awards

The nominees are:Best Actress: Max Eigenmann ('12 Weeks'), Chai Fonacier ('Nocebo'), Shiela Francisco ('Leonor Will Never Die') and Nadine Lustre ('Deleter').Best Actor: Tommy Alejandrino ('The Baseball Player'), John Lloyd Cruz ('Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon'), Baron Geisler ('Doll House'), Andrew Ramsey ('Ginhawa') and Noel Trinidad ('Family Matters').
Best Supporting Actress: Shamaine Centenera ('Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon'), Claudia Enriquez ('12 Weeks'), Bing Pimentel ('12 Weeks') and Nikki Valdez ('Family Matters').Best Supporting Actor: Soliman Cruz ('Blue Room'), Dido dela Paz ('Ginhawa'), JK Labajo ('Blue Room'), Ronnie Lazaro ('Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon'), Rocky Salumbides ('Leonor Will Never Die').Best Film: 'Blue Room,' 'Leonor Will Never Die,' '12 Weeks,' and 'Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon.'Best Director: Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan ('Blue Room'), Lav Diaz ('Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon'), Martika Ramirez Escobar ('Leonor Will Never Die'), Anna Isabelle Matutina ('12 Weeks'), Carlo Obispo ('The Baseball Player') and Mikhail Red ('Deleter').Best Screenplay: Lav Diaz ('Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon'), Martika Ramirez Escobar ('Leonor Will Never Die'), Jason Gray and Chie Hayakawa ('Plan 75'), Siege Ledesma and Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan ('Blue Room'), Anna Isabelle Matutina ('12 Weeks') and Garret Shanley ('Nocebo'
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »
PHILSTARNEWS: Nadine Lustre starrer 'Deleter' bags Best Scare at Grimmfest 2023Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Best Film 'Deleter' by Mikhail Red, starring Nadine Lustre, won the Big Scare award at the 2023 Grimmfest in the United Kingdom.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHILSTARNEWS: Nadine Lustre starrer 'Deleter' bags Best Scare at Grimmfest 2023Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Best Film 'Deleter' by Mikhail Red, starring Nadine Lustre, won the Big Scare award at the 2023 Grimmfest in the United Kingdom.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »