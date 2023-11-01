Nobel Peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi smuggles message out of cell

Mohammadi -- who was awarded the prize in early October "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran" -- once again criticized the requirement for women in Iran to wear a headscarf, and denounced Iranian authorities.

She condemned "a regime that has institutionalized deprivation and poverty in society for 45 years", adding that it was "built on lies, deception, cunning, and intimidation". On Saturday, Armita Garawand, a 17-year-old ethnic Kurd, died a week after she was declared "brain dead". She had been hospitalized since October 1 after falling unconscious on the metro.

"We, the people of Iran, demand democracy, freedom, human rights, and equality, and the Islamic Republic is the main obstacle in the way of realizing these national demands," Mohammadi said in her message.

