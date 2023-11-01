Nobel laureates call for protection of children in Gaza and Israel

MARCH. Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 28, 2023. “We have been deeply shocked by the children killed during the massacres by Hamas and the children killed in the subsequent widespread“There is a grave risk of an even greater loss of life in the coming weeks, and children in other countries are also at risk. Palestinian children are our children. Israeli children are our children. We cannot consider ourselves civilized if this is what we do.
The Nobel laureates called for the release of all kidnapped children, stating that they “must be given safe passage away from conflict.”“The lives of the one million children living in the Gaza Strip and the three million children living in Israel must be prioritized and protected,” they added.
According to information from the Gaza Health Ministry, as of October 30, over 8,000 Palestinians, mostly minors and women, have been killed in the war so far.Despite mounting international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed calls to ending Israeli’s offensive in Gaza, stating that it would be equivalent to “surrendering to terrorism.”
The Nobel laureates emphasized in their joint statement that they were calling for the protection of children on both sides of the conflict. “Many protests and leaders have rushed to remember the loss of life of only one group of children. But surely we have room in our hearts for both… we invite anyone who supports lasting peace for all children living in Israel, in Palestine, and beyond to do the same. They are all our children.”Ryan covers social welfare for Rappler.
