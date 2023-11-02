'No water interruption despite 2-month Angat rehab'

The 61-day shutdown is needed to prolong the plant's lifespan to ensure a stable water supply for domestic consumption and irrigation, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), Maynilad, and Manila Water said in a statement.
Maynilad Head of Water and Supply Operations Ronald Padua said there would be no water interruption in the 2-months rehabilitation.Jeric Sevilla of Manila Water said there was more than enough water supply for all customers.
MWSS Division Manager Patrick Dizon said experts would check on the penstocks or the big pipes that lead to the turbines that produce electricity.The MWSS, Maynilad and Manila Water said they came up with guidelines on the operation of the Angat Dam spillway and low-level outlet.
They said the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), National Power Corporation (NPC), and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) all concurred with the guidelines.
'Enough water for Metro Manila as Angat rehab starts'The water supply in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will not be affected by the 61-day rehabilitation of the Angat hydroelectric power plant starting on Nov. 6, an official of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said yesterday.
