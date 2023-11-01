No vacation for US track and field athletes competing at Pan American Games

Tuesday marked the second day of the program, with two thirds of the National Stadium filled with fans who didn’t seem to know much about the competitors, but were still excited to come with their Halloween costumes and loudly cheer for the locals as the Andes mountains overlooked.

Knevelbaard found out he would be racing in Santiago in the middle of September after a very long season. The athlete from California clocked 14 minutes, 47.69 seconds in the cold Santiago weather, almost two minutes longer than the American record set by Grant Fisher last September in Brussels.

“No, no vacations,” Knevelbaard said. “I’m gonna to do about a month of training and I think I’ll run an indoor 5-kilometers in about a month. I hope I go after a fast time. And if not, you know, just get a really good block of training is the goal.”

