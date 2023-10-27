No tricks, just treats: Get a FREE smartphone when you buy on HONOR Brand Day Sale

Due to the recent success of the TikTok Madness Sale, HONOR is opening its Buy One Get One Free promo on Lazada, Shopee, and still on TikTok Shop beginning October 26 until October 28 for the HONOR Brand Day Sale!

Expect an extended sale from the leading smart devices provider as well with its Halloween Payday Sale from October 28 to November 1, 2023! “I think by now, HONOR fans and tech enthusiasts should only expect the biggest and grandest from us! We always top our offers and now, we introduce you an irresistable promo from October 26 to November 1, 2023. We aim to give more flexibility and time to the shoppers, but they do need to hurry,” said Stephen Cheng, Vice President of HONOR Philippines.

Aside from these, you can also get Php 1,500 off the HONOR MagicBook X15 laptop, Php 2,300 off the flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro, and a whopping Php 6,500 off HONOR X9! Right after the thrilling HONOR Brand Day Sale comes the HONOR PayDay Sale from October 28 to November 1, 2023! Buy HONOR 70 5G for only Php 20,990 from a Php 6,000 price slash. You can also get Php 4,500 off HONOR X8 and X9, and Php 3,000 off HONOR X7. headtopics.com

Get all these with FREE shipping nationwide and surprise freebies from October 26 to November 1, 2023 on Lazada (

