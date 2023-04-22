No time to cook? These Filipino restaurants in the US offer Thanksgiving meals

In a few days, a grand food feast will fill dining tables, with turkey as the centerpiece. While Thanksgiving is a good excuse to skip your diet (at least for a day) and catch up with titos and titas, the chef of the house might miss some bonding time getting all busy in the kitchen. But fear not if you’re in charge of cooking said feast. These Filipino restaurants can take your Thanksgiving spread up a notch by adding a little touch of home to the table.

We’ve rounded up some Filipino restaurants whipping up Pinoy delights this holiday. Here’s a Thanksgiving meal guide if you’d rather do takeout on Turkey Day





