LONDON, United Kingdom – Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou's English-language debut imagines a world where dating apps are out and couples search for true love through fingernail samples and science.

At the start, each sacrificed an entire fingernail for the tests which are supposed to eliminate all uncertainties and risks associated with love, including divorce. Ryan is happy with things as they are. But Anna wants more and secretly takes a job at a love institute, where she meets star instructor Amir (Riz Ahmed) and begins to have her doubts about the whole process.

“I was trying to understand what is love and why a lot of people are using all these dating apps and how technology has changed the way we experience a lot of things,” Nikou told Reuters.

“We wanted to create an inside joke that the owner of the love Institute is Hugh Grant, because he’s always the guy who gets the girl at the end. “And then he said ‘no’ and now he’s on the marquee of a cinema (in the film) and I love that.”Rappler.com

