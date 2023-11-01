No spooky surprise, this is A TREAT! Get the TCL P635 55-Inch UHD TV now below 20K

The TCL P635 is made with Dynamic Color Enhancement, developed exclusively by TCL, designed to optimize color vibrancy automatically. A proprietary algorithm expands traditional palette limitations – providing a more vibrant, premium video experience.

The superb sound quality of TCL P635 is through its immersive Dolby Audio. Enjoy ultra-realistic, multi-dimensional sound with Dolby Audio. Designed to immerse yourself in every scene – with incredible clarity, crisper dialogue, and great detail. From sports games to your favorite TV series, entertainment has never sounded better.

The TCL P635 TV also comes with an in-built Google Assistant, which means you can search for movies, stream apps, and play music by just using voice commands. Since there is also Google Home support, you can also control smart home devices and even stream your smart camera feed to the TV.

When it comes to its build, the TCL P635 3-sided edgeless-less design allows a full-screen and wider visible viewing experience, which just feels right amongst your other home interiors.related stories

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Here are the key specs, PH price of Apple’s new M3-equipped computersThe 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starts at 104,990, while the iMac starts at P84,990

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Apple introduces new MacBook Pro, iMac and M3 chip familyThe 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop will start at $1,599 and a 16-inch version starts at $2,499. The new iMac desktop with the M3 family of chips starts at $1,299.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Sabalenka-Pegula, Rybakina-Sakkari WTA matches televised in PhilippinesWhile Philippine tennis has received a shot in the arm with the rise of Alex Eala and Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez, local tennis fans will get a pre-Christmas treat in the form of the season-ending WTA Finals.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Kim Chiu joins Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis' chicken 'brand-agulan'Following Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis' 'brand-agulan' last week, Kim Chiu joined the good-humored competition by offering 'Chinese-style' fried chicken.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mango presents first collab with Italian brand BoglioliThe blazers are versatile and relatively affordable, making them a great option for the modern gentleman’s everyday wear

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Proudly Filipino ice cream brand unveils new look and holiday flavorsCarmen’s Best aims to redefine the art of ice cream and elevate the local dairy industry

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕