No spooky surprise, this is A TREAT! Get the TCL P635 55-Inch UHD TV now below 20K

The TCL P635 is made with Dynamic Color Enhancement, developed exclusively by TCL, designed to optimize color vibrancy automatically. A proprietary algorithm expands traditional palette limitations – providing a more vibrant, premium video experience.
The superb sound quality of TCL P635 is through its immersive Dolby Audio. Enjoy ultra-realistic, multi-dimensional sound with Dolby Audio. Designed to immerse yourself in every scene – with incredible clarity, crisper dialogue, and great detail. From sports games to your favorite TV series, entertainment has never sounded better.
The TCL P635 TV also comes with an in-built Google Assistant, which means you can search for movies, stream apps, and play music by just using voice commands. Since there is also Google Home support, you can also control smart home devices and even stream your smart camera feed to the TV.
When it comes to its build, the TCL P635 3-sided edgeless-less design allows a full-screen and wider visible viewing experience, which just feels right amongst your other home interiors.related stories
