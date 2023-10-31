No proclamation for 3 winning candidates

Gumera was found guilty of an attempt to commit child prostitution under Section 6 of the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, while Apura was convicted as an accomplice to the crime of murder.In interviews on Oct. 28, Gumera and Apura said the suspension order and disqualification complaints were just political tricks by their opponents.

