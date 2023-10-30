No polls in island-barangay in Guimaras

“Pinasahi ni nga barangay (This barangay is very distinctive),” said Dennis Ausan, Commission on Elections (Comelec)-6 (Western Visayas) chief.But no one filed a Certificate of Candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections since Sibunag was created as a municipality in 1995.But Ausan said that Inampulugan residents do vote during local and national elections.

“During the synchronized national and local elections, Inampulugan is normal with a school that serves as a voting precinct and voters show up. But the residents never participated during barangay elections,” Ausan noted.

Residents of Western Visayas know Inampulugan as a private island and the location of posh Costa Aguada Island Resort.Then President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria M. Arroyo and key Cabinet officials stayed in Inampalugan in August 2006 to monitor the government’s response mechanism to the Guimaras oil spill, considered as country’s worst oil spill disaster. headtopics.com

