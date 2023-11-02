No overtime pay for teachers who extended BSKE 2023 duties

“The teachers who served as electoral board members are not employees of Comelec,” Garcia said in a message to reporters.In a message to reporters, Department of Education (DepEd) assistant spokesperson Francis Bringas said that teachers who had to work longer hours during the BSKE “could be given additional service credits on top of the 5 days service credits.

Based on DepEd Order No. 53, s. 2003, the number of vacation service credits granted to a teacher every year is limited to 15 workdays. The Alliance of Concerned Teachers and the Teacher's Dignity Coalition — two teachers’ groups that conducted separate monitoring activities for the BSKE — have called on the Comelec to provide additional compensation for teachers who served beyond their regular working hours.

This year, the Comelec increased the honoraria for poll workers, with electoral chairpersons receiving P10,000 and board members receiving P9,000, up from the previous rates of P6,000 and P5,000.Nearly 500,000 public school teachers served as poll workers for this year’s BSKE — more than half of the over 900,000 total population of teachers at DepEd.

The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that the PNP is taking steps to protect the nation’s interests... Canada on Monday prohibited Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks.

Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Conflict watchdog: 2023 BSKE ‘bloodiest election in past decade’ in BangsamoroThe 2023 BSKE turned out to be the

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: DepEd: Teachers hurt during BSKE 2023 can file insurance claimsPublic school teachers who suffered accidents while on duty for the 2023 Baranggay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections can claim benefits from their medical and accident insurance.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Long queues, delays in canvassing force teachers to work overtime during BSKE 2023The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said its hotlines for the BSKE were “barraged” with complaints from teachers who were kept waiting for hours at their respective polling places and canvassing sites.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: REPLAY: SunStar's BSKE 2023 live coverageSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Western Visayas celebrates peaceful BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: BSKE 2023: Mga tanod sa Makati ginulpi, tinutukan ng barilSapul sa CCTV ang panununtok, panghahampas at panunutok ng baril ng isang grupo sa mga barangay tanod sa Barangay Carmona, Makati.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕