No Filipino Casualties Reported in Taiwan Earthquake

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco) in Taiwan confirmed that no Filipino casualties have been reported after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the City of Hualien. Meco deputy resident representative Alice Visperas stated that there have been no injuries or fatalities among the approximately 150,000 Filipinos in Taiwan.

Visperas also mentioned that around 5,000 Filipinos reside in Hualien and that they are in constant communication with community leaders to ensure their safety.

