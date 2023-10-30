No failure of elections in any part of PH: Comelec

Watch more News on iWantTFC MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said this year's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were successful and smooth despite some poll-related incidents.

"Doon sa Palawan na nabanggit natin, nahinto lang pansamantala dahil nawalan ng balota. Pero ayon sa aming contingency plan... tinuloy kaagad ang halalan nang mahuli ang mga namunit niyan," Laudiangco added.

"Kitang-kita natin ang kagustuhan ng mga kababayan natin sa mga mall na hangga't maaari ang ating mga botohan," he said. PNP said the situation in the country was generally peaceful after the BSKE despite these incidents. There were also no major incidents that compromised the integrity of the polls, it added. Meanwhile, the local electoral board in the smallest barangay in Metro Manila said voters cast their ballots for the council polls without any hitch. headtopics.com

The elections were conducted smoothly and efficiently with the assistance of the Comelec and local authorities, said electoral board chairperson Luisa Cometa. Ballot boxes were used and voters wrote down their choices diligently, ensuring a fair and accurate representation of the community's voice.

The Barangay 76 council has been led by chairman Adelino Fausto since 1988. He is seeking reelection unopposed.

