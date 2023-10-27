No curfew in Negros Occ. during BSKE

There will be no curfew in Negros Occidental during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said on Thursday, October 26. This comes after the Comelec and security officials in neighboring Negros Oriental declared a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew starting October 28 in relation to the upcoming elections.

With regards to the three villages in Negros Occidental which are categorized as 'red areas' or areas of grave concern, Ananoria said the areas have not been placed under Comelec control although the military and police have tightened their monitoring in the said areas to discourage those who are planning to disrupt the polls and to keep the peace between the rival political parties.

