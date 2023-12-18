No blanket amnesty for rebels – Galvez

The amnesty proclamations issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. do not give 'blanket' amnesty to former rebels and do not remove the grantee's civil liability for injuries or damages caused to private persons, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said. He clarified that being a member of a rebel group such as the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front is not enough to qualify for amnesty.

Galvez said an applicant for amnesty must 'show remorse and admit to the crimes that they have committed, and in doing so, show that they have completely turned away from a life of violence and armed struggle





