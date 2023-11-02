No. 2 Swiatek downs No. 3 Gauff to stay unbeaten at WTA Finals

The victory also boosted Swiatek's chances to overtake Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka for the year-end world number one ranking at the season-ending outdoor hardcourt event in Mexico. "I would say this match wasn't consistent, in terms of the level," Swiatek said."So for sure adjusting to everything that happened was the most important thing."

Swiatek, the 2022 year-end number one, also beat Gauff in their most recent prior meeting last month at a Beijing semifinal but the US teen was nursing a right shoulder injury. Gauff netted a forehand to surrender the first break and a 2-0 lead in the opening set and Swiatek smashed a backhand shot on the baseline to break again at love for a 4-0 edge.Gauff broke for a 2-1 lead in the second set when Swiatek hit a forehand volley wide, her third unforced error of the game, and Gauff held in a dramatic 12-minute sixth game for a 4-2 edge.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Pegula upsets Sabalenka in WTA FinalsWorld number five Pegula, who had beaten Sabalenka only once before in five previous meetings, dominated her out-of-sorts Belarusian opponent from the outset to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: 'Very sad': Vondrousova adds to Sabalenka criticism of WTAWimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova on Monday, Oct. 30, joined world number one Aryna Sabalenka in hitting out at the WTA and the state of the court at the season-ending Finals in Cancun.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: No. 2 Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters, Zverev eyes finalsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Pampanga, San Juan eye showdown in MPBL North Division finalsPampanga and San Juan try to forge a North Division finals tussle when they tackle separate rivals on Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season Playoffs at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee shares how GMA is supporting her Miss Universe journeyMichelle Dee is the Philippine bet for the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador. She is competing with 89 equally beautiful and intelligent contestants with solid advocacies to present come finals night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Alex Eala downs French foe to enter 2nd round of W60 NantesFilipina tennis star Alex Eala has advanced to the second round of the W60 Nantes singles tournament in France.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕