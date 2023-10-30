No.1 Sabalenka sizzles past Sakkari as WTA Finals begin

CANCUN, Mexico -- Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka moved closer to clinching the year-end world number one ranking on Sunday by dominating Greece's Maria Sakkari in a group-stage opener at the WTA Finals.

American Jessica Pegula defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2 in 83 minutes in the other singles group stage match at the $9 million outdoor hardcourt showdown. Sabalenka is trying to hold off second-ranked Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion from Poland, to claim the year-end crown taken last year by four-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek.

The triumph by Sabalenka ensures Swiatek must win the title to have a chance at the year-end top spot. Sabalenka became world number one after her run to the US Open final in September, ending Swiatek's 75-week rankings reign after her debut at number one in April 2022. headtopics.com

