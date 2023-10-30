No.1 Sabalenka sizzles past Sakkari as WTA Finals begin

CANCUN (AFP) -- The 25-year-old from Belarus, who captured this year's Australian Open title, fired six aces and 17 winners while saving all five break points she faced to dispatch Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 at the season-ending event in Cancun, Mexico."It wasn't as easy as the score showed," Sabalenka said."I just tries to stay focused, tried to control myself in this match, doing everything I can to win.

American Jessica Pegula defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2 in 83 minutes in the other singles group stage match at the $9 million outdoor hardcourt showdown. Two groups of four players will compete in round-robin matches through Friday with the two top finishers in each group advancing to Saturday's semifinals. The final will be next Sunday.

Sabalenka is trying to hold off second-ranked Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion from Poland, to claim the year-end crown taken last year by four-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek. Sabalenka can clinch the year-end top spot by going 2-1 in the group stage and reaching the final no matter what Swiatek does. headtopics.com

The triumph by Sabalenka ensures Swiatek must win the title to have a chance at the year-end top spot. Sabalenka was the runner-up in last month's US Open and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the French Open. She also won WTA titles this year at Madrid and Adelaide.

Sabalenka became world number one after her run to the US Open final in September, ending Swiatek's 75-week rankings reign after her debut at number one in April 2022. "It's good to reach one of your goals but you still need to work hard and bring your best tennis," Sabalenka said."When you reach number one I feel like you have this huge target on your back." headtopics.com

Monday's opening matches in the other group send Swiatek against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic and 19-year-old American Coco Gauff, the US Open champion, against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

JXYB to rep PH in Red Bull Dance Your Style World FinalsA Filipino will attempt to take over the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Frankfurt, Germany on November 4. Read more ⮕

Armymen nagdomina sa 2023 ROTC Games National FinalsKabuuang 20 gold, 16 silver at 18 bronze medals ang ibinulsa ng Philippine Army para banderahan ang 2023 ROTC Games National Championships na nagtapos kahapon sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Malate, Manila. Read more ⮕

AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World ChampionshipThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has its first M5 World Championship representatives AP.Bren after swept Blacklist International, 3-0, in the upper bracket finals. Read more ⮕

Blacklist International unseats ECHO, books M-Series berthBlacklist International is making its third straight M-Series appearance after defeating defending champions ECHO, 3-1, in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 lower bracket finals. Read more ⮕

New role for ArwindFor nine-time PBA champion and two-time PBA Finals MVP Arwind Santos, there is life after the PBA where he became a certified superstar over 16 seasons. Read more ⮕

South Africa beats New Zealand by a point to win record fourth Rugby World CupAs is so often the case with finals, the match was a tight, edgy encounter at a rain-soaked Stade de France where defense ruled and the All Blacks lost captain Sam Cane to a first-half red card for a high tackle. Read more ⮕