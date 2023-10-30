NLEX's preparations for Season 48 going well -- Trollano

'So far, our preparations are going very well even though we aren't complete yet due to some injuries sustained by our teammates like Tony Semerad and Brandon (Ganuelas-Rosser). Sean Anthony also just came back from an injury, while Kevin (Alas) just rejoined the team after playing for the national team,' Trollano told the Manila Times in Filipino.

The Road Warriors, though, suffered an early playoff exit after getting a massive beating at the hands of eventual Governors' Cup champion Barangay Ginebra.For Trollano, whatever happened in the past is done and over with. Now, the team is geared towards getting deep into the playoffs of the season-opening Commissioner's Cup, which kicks off on November 5.The Road Warriors got NBA veteran Thomas Robinson as their import for the season opening conference.

