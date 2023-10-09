NLEX Road Warriors stun San Miguel Beermen in overtime

The NLEX Road Warriors came back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the San Miguel Beermen in overtime, 117-113, in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup. NLEX secured their first win of the season at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. June Mar Fajardo had a chance to tie the game in overtime but missed a free throw. NLEX's Chris Ross missed a 3-pointer, sealing the victory for the Road Warriors.

