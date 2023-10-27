NLEX Connector España-Magsaysay section to open October 28

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.MANILA, Philippines – The España-Magsaysay section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector opens to the public starting 12:01 am on Saturday, October 28 – ahead of the

With the opening of the España-Magsaysay section, motorists in Manila, San Juan, and other nearby cities can now use the NLEX Connector Magsaysay Interchange on-ramp to travel straight to the north via NLEX.

The 1.8 kilometer four-lane section is expected to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila, especially along EDSA and C5. The connector will cut travel time from C3, Caloocan to Magsaysay Boulevard, Manila to just eight minutes. headtopics.com

In total, the NLEX Connector now has three interchanges located in C3 Road/5th Avenue in Caloocan, and España and Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila. Once fully operational, the NLEX Connector will stretch eight kilometers from Caloocan City to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

“To alleviate the expected increase in traffic volume, we immediately decided to open the NLEX Connector España to Magsaysay Section. This should help improve the travel experience of motorists as this new section will make travel from Metro Manila to the North and vice versa, faster, and more convenient, especially this Undas,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said in a statement on Friday, October 27. headtopics.com

