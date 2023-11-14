Nissan Reveals Vision for Hyper Sports Car Powered by Solid-State Batteries

In the UK and Europe, Nissan had to stop offering sports cars due to regulations. However, they have now revealed their vision for a hyper, super sports car powered by cutting-edge solid-state batteries. Although not explicitly called a GT-R concept, it bears the signature of the iconic model. Nissan had to discontinue the R35 GT-R in the UK and Europe last year due to noise regulations. With a commitment to electrification, Nissan aims to incorporate electrification in its future models.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.