HEAD TOPICS

Nissan Reveals Vision for Hyper Sports Car Powered by Solid-State Batteries

TopGearPh1 min.

Nissan unveils its vision for a hyper, super sports car powered by cutting-edge solid-state batteries, following the discontinuation of the GT-R in the UK and Europe due to noise regulations.

Nissan, Hyper Sports Car, Solid-State Batteries, GT-R, Electrification

In the UK and Europe, Nissan had to stop offering sports cars due to regulations. However, they have now revealed their vision for a hyper, super sports car powered by cutting-edge solid-state batteries. Although not explicitly called a GT-R concept, it bears the signature of the iconic model. Nissan had to discontinue the R35 GT-R in the UK and Europe last year due to noise regulations. With a commitment to electrification, Nissan aims to incorporate electrification in its future models.

Philippines Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.