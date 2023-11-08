HEAD TOPICS

Nine Inmates Escape from Manila Police District's Station One

Nine inmates, also called persons deprived, managed to escape from their cells at the Manila Police District’s Station One in Raxabago, Tondo, Manila. However, four of them were recaptured shortly after. The incident highlights the need for improved security measures in the detention facility.

Nine inmates, also called persons deprived, bolted their cells at the Manila Police District's Station One in Raxabago, Tondo, Manila, but four of them were recaptured shortly. Photo shows a worker welding additional steel at the gate of the detention facility in what may be a classic case of locking the stable after the horse was gone.

