Nigerian Government to Pay Pramod Mittal's Company $500 Million in Contract Dispute Settlement

Billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's younger brother, Pramod Mittal, is receiving financial assistance from the Nigerian government to settle a contract dispute. The government has agreed to pay his company, Global Steel Holdings Ltd., nearly $500 million. Pramod Mittal has a history of abandoned factories and unpaid debts. This settlement provides a possible way out of his financial distress.





🏆 8. BusinessMirror » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Bank Provides $500 Million Standby Funding for Disaster and Climate Preparedness in the PhilippinesThe World Bank is providing a $500 million credit line to support the Philippine government's disaster and climate-related preparedness. The funding can be used to manage disaster and climate risks in various sectors, including education, human settlements, and health systems. The support aims to deliver crucial services to those most affected by disasters or climate events.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

World Bank Approves $500-Million Credit Line for Philippines' Disaster PreparednessThe World Bank has approved a $500-million credit line to prepare the Philippines, particularly its schools and health facilities, for disasters and climate threats. The funds can be disbursed during times of natural disasters or health crises.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Nigerian national patay sa ‘kulata’SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Nigerian mobiya unta sa trabaho, wa nangabusoSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Maverick Ahanmisi excited to play for Gin KingsFilipino-Nigerian guard Maverick Ahanmisi is excited to finally don the Barangay Ginebra jersey and play for what he describes as 'the greatest fan base in PBA history,' when the pro league opens Season 48 on November 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Braimoh monster effort powers Meralco past Blackwater for 2-0 startMANILA, Philippines: Nigerian-American import Suleiman Braimoh came through with another monster effort to lift Meralco past a fighting Blackwater side, 91-84 to get off to a 2-0 start in the Season 48 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday, November 12 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »