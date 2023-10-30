Nicole Borromeo talks about Miss International journey

Nicole Borromeo's heart is "filled with blessings beyond words" after finishing third runner-up in the recently concluded Miss International pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen looked back on her pageant journey in an Instagram post, expressing gratitude to her family and supporters."Standing on that stage, hearing the cheers of my family and supporters, seeing Philippine flags waving back at me, I realized that I had achieved a dream -- a dream to forever carry the Philippines in my name," Borromeo said.

"It felt like a dream navigating through the highs and lows of this journey and still emerging as the third runner-up," she added. "It's a true testament to the training, dedication, and faith that set me on this path." "So proud of you and so happy for you! Thank you for bringing pride to the Philippines!" said Binibining Pilipinas International 2019⁣ Patch Magtanong. headtopics.com

"You made all of us very happy and proud! Thank you for everything, Niccc!! Your beautiful mind and heart truly shone the brightest and I cannot wait to see you grow even more and have the best time of your life! You deserve the world and more, we are all here to support you in this next journey of yours!! We love you!" added Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Borromeo (@nicole.borromeo) Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was proclaimed Miss International 2023 during the coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan last Thursday. headtopics.com

The rest of her runners-up include Sofia Osio Luna of Colombia (first runner-up), Camila Diaz Daneri of Peru (second runner-up), and Vanessa Hayes Schutt of Bolivia (fourth runner-up).

