Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios Crowned Miss Universe 2022

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua is crowned the 72nd Miss Universe titleholder, becoming the first winner from her country. She bested 84 other international delegates to win the crown. R'bonney Gabriel of the United States passed on her crown to Palacios. Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was named 1st runner-up and Moraya Wilson of Australia was proclaimed 2nd runner-up.





