Nicaragua's Palacios Wins Miss Universe 2023 Title

Palacios of Nicaragua won the Miss Universe 2023 title, making history as the first delegate from Nicaragua to win. The pageant also featured two mother candidates, two transgender women candidates, and a plus-sized candidate. Palacios, 23, has been competing in pageants since she was 16.





