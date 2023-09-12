Nicaragua's Ana Marcelo Wins Miss Universe 2021

Palacios' rich experience in pageantry is evident in her impeccable preliminary and final performances, which made her win the highly coveted crown. Palacios bested 83 other candidates during the finals night held in Latin country El Salvador. Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild, Miss Supranational 2019, was named the first runner-up, while Australia’s Moraya Wilson Victoria was the second runner-up. The new Miss Universe winner is also the first winner of a major pageant from Nicaragua.

The country, despite coming from the continent known for being a stronghold for beauty contests, has never won a Miss Universe crown before Palacios. Nicaragua has yet to win a Miss World, Miss International, or Miss Earth crown. The last time Nicaragua placed in the Miss Universe pageant was in 2021, with Ana Marcelo finishing as a Top 20 finalist. In 2016, pageant fans were captivated by Marina Jacoby’s beauty, Nicaragua’s bet at Miss Universe 2016





