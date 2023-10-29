NHA to distribute 5k housing titles to Yolanda victims in Tacloban

National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Joeben Tai has conducted a site inspection in preparation for the upcoming awarding of 5,000 housing titles to Super Typhoon Yolanda survivors in Tacloban.

The distribution of titles set for November 8, 2023 will be led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and was initiated by Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Romualdez in time for the 10th-year commemoration of the natural disaster.

In a statement, the NHA said among the project sites for the housing beneficiaries are the North Hill Arbours 1; North Hill Arbours 2; St. Francis Village; St. Francis Village 2; Villa Diana; Villa Sofia; New Hope Village; Greendale Residences 1; Guadalupe Heights 1; Guadalupe Heights 2; and Guadalupe Heights 3, all in Tacloban City. headtopics.com

Tai said this year’s planned awarding ceremony of titles is being done through the assistance and cooperation of the city government of Tacloban. “The NHA is continuously coordinating with various local government units hard-hit by the super typhoon to fast-track the provision of adequate and safe housing for Yolanda survivors,” Tai said in a statement.

Upon his assumption as NHA head, Tai introduced the Build Better and More Housing Program to further improve NHA’s various programs and projects not only for victims of calamities but also for informal settler families, indigenous peoples, overseas Filipino workers, and government employees. headtopics.com

