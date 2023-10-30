NGCP lauds DILG for crucial role in completing transmission projects

Transmission operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said Monday the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) support played a very important role in the completion of several critical transmission projects.

“Considering the urgency of our projects, we greatly appreciate DILG’s support to fast track the release of the needed permits,” NGCP said in a statement. NGCP said the DILG supported and extended assistance in coordinating with local government units (LGUs) affected by several critical transmission projects.

The company said the department helped secure 26 building permits from affected LGUs which are traversed by the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project. Its assistance was also crucial in securing 42 building permits, 45 locational clearances and 8 barangay clearances for the completion of the Hermosa-San Jose 500kV Line, NGCP said. headtopics.com

“The usual chokepoints for our projects are the procurement of right-of-way and the issuance of permits from local governments and other government agencies. While we have been diligent in completing the items needed from us to secure the required clearances, timely permit processing unfortunately remains one of the bigger stumbling blocks to on-time project completion,” NGCP said.

NGCP lauded DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos who went as far as appointing assistant secretary Odie Pasaraba “who has been invaluable to us in our coordination with the LGUs.” NGCP said there is a need for a whole-of-government approach in pushing for the completion of projects in the energy sector. headtopics.com

NGCP said that from planning to implementation, with timely action from the regulator, holistic planning within the power sector, and support from other relevant government agencies, it is confident of its capability to build a smart and resilient power grid.

