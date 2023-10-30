Ng: Discovery Samal is a slice of paradise

I TOOK a two-hour trip to Davao City and then a short ferry ride to Samal Island, located in the Davao Gulf. The island is renowned for its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a wide array of marine life. I was going to spend several days checking out Discovery Samal, which is the newest resort hotel under the Discovery Hotels group. They also operate the famous Discovery Shores in Boracay, the Discovery Primea in Makati, and Club Paradise in Palawan.

This grand haven was brilliantly designed by Architect Ed Ledesma of ELL and beautifully adorned by interior designer Manny Samson of Emesaé Design Corp. Together, they've created a sprawling enclave of carefully curated meeting, dining, relaxation, and entertainment options in the country's premier Resort City. In fact, the biggest convention center in this part of the province is currently under construction at the resort.

