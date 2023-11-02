Neymar to undergo knee surgery on Thursday

Exams found the star striker had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament, one of the most serious knee injuries in football. The injury is expected to sideline him for several months, including for Brazil's upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month against Colombia and arch-rival Argentina.

It is the latest in a string of injuries for Neymar, who underwent surgery in March for an ankle problem that sidelined him for six months. Fitness problems overshadowed much of his six seasons at PSG, which signed him for a world-record $234 million (222 million euros) in 2017.Despite his injury battles, Neymar etched his name in the record books in September when he surpassed the legendary Pele to become Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer, with 79.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to visit PH in NovPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Malacañang later this week, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: Heads up: SLEX toll rates to go up Nov 3, 2023First of two tranches of SLEX toll rate adjustment to be implemented later this week

Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: LIST: Road repairs for Oct. 31-Nov. 6In an advisory issued on Monday, the agency announced road repairs scheduled from 11:00 p.m. on October 31 to 5:00 a.m. on November 6.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Japanese PM to visit PH on Nov. 3 to 4Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit the Philippines on Nov. 3 to 4, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Tuesday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Nov. 1, 2023Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Nov. 1, 2023

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Ruru Madrid returns to primetime as Black Rider on Nov. 6This Nov. 6, prepare to be blown away as Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid returns via GMA Network’s action-packed Filipino drama series “Black Rider.”

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕