Neymar to undergo knee surgery on Thursday

Exams found the star striker had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament, one of the most serious knee injuries in football. The injury is expected to sideline him for several months, including for Brazil's upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month against Colombia and arch-rival Argentina.
It is the latest in a string of injuries for Neymar, who underwent surgery in March for an ankle problem that sidelined him for six months. Fitness problems overshadowed much of his six seasons at PSG, which signed him for a world-record $234 million (222 million euros) in 2017.Despite his injury battles, Neymar etched his name in the record books in September when he surpassed the legendary Pele to become Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer, with 79.
