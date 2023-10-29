Next NBA media rights deal already subject of speculation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver watches the Washington Wizards play the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis last Wednesday.It won’t take place on the court or feature a matchup between LeBron James and Joel Embiid. Instead, it will set the framework for how fans will be able to watch their favorite teams and players in future seasons.

The league’s 45-day negotiation period with the incumbents, ESPN/ABC and TNT, for the next media rights deal formally begins March 9. Both sides have had conversations about renewing their deals, but not nearly at the same level as 2014, when ESPN and ABC approached the NBA two years early about renewing.

ESPN and Turner ponied up large amounts of money to make sure its competitors didn’t have a chance to grab a piece of the market. With streaming services already part of baseball, NFL and NHL deals and long-term questions about the viability of ESPN and Turner in a shifting media marketplace, there will be the addition of at least one more outlet in a future deal. headtopics.com

ESPN/ABC and Turner air a combined 165 regular-season games. Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns Turner Sports, also runs NBA TV, which airs 106 games. Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content, has said in multiple interviews that maintaining the NBA Finals remains a priority.

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader, which included Victor Wembanyama’s debut with the San Antonio Spurs, averaged 2.76 million viewers, the network’s second-most watched opening night in 20 years. ESPN has also discussed adding strategic partners, which could include sports leagues, as it prepares to launch a direct-to-consumer product by 2025. headtopics.com

The NBA will have a streaming company involved in its next deal, with plenty of suitors interested. Amazon would like to create a package similar to “Thursday Night Football,” but Peacock also has interest as a way for NBC to get back in with the NBA. NBC aired games from 1990 through 2002 and John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” theme song remains one of basketball’s unofficial anthems.Apple also expressed interest since the league’s global rights also expire at the same time.

