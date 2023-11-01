Newly-elected Cotabato town barangay kagawad shot dead

Calinga said Antillino, proclaimed kagawad-elect only last Tuesday by municipal personnel of the Commission on Elections, was first approached by the suspect while he was at the premises of their barangay hall and talked to him in the Maguindanaon vernacular.Calinga, citing accounts of witnesses, said Antillino tried to run away when his cousin pulled out a .45 caliber pistol from his waist while they were shouting invectives at each other.

Three inmates who are in jail while on trial for drug charges won as councilor or kagawad in the recently concluded barangay... The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and...

The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

