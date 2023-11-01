Newly elected barangay councilor slain in gun attack

“Witnesses said there was an argument between Antilino and his cousin before the shooting,” Calinga said in a radio interview, citing witnesses’ accounts. According to some witnesses, Antilino, 35, ran but was chased by the gunman who opened fire, hitting the victim in the back of his head.Responding police found an empty shell for a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

According to Calinga, the shooting was not election-related but more of a “personal grudge” involving the victim and the assailant.

