New York Times bestselling author Simon Sinek unravels Secrets of Visionary Leadership during record-breaking PH Digicon 2023: VISION

PLDT and Smart leaders come together during the opening ceremony to kick off the PH Digicon 2023, along with representatives from Keynote and Diamond sponsors who made this year’s record-breaking event possible. Seen in photo are (from left) Chen Xi, SVP of ZTE Philippines; Deepak Talwar, Regional Vice President of APAC, Amdocs; Jojo G. Gendrano, Chief Technology Officer of PLDT and Smart; Zaza Nicart, Managing Director of Cisco Philippines; Victor S.

Already on its 9th year, the corporate business arm of PLDT, the country’s largest integrated telecommunications and digital services provider, successfully hosted the highly anticipated digital convention where global industry mavens, thought leaders, and pioneers in technology come together to meet face-to-face and help drive technological enablement for SMEs and large enterprises.

“We will explore transformational leadership, the art of guiding our digital odyssey where visionary leaders steer the organizations towards a brighter and more prosperous future. Sustainability will take center stage in all of our discussions where we bridge the gap between technology and ethics, ensuring a better tomorrow for generations to come. headtopics.com

“But expectations were exceeded, and we were very much pleasantly surprised by the full show of support and record-breaking numbers in terms of registrants and actual attendees. It was a truly heartwarming, encouraging, and humbling scene seeing the crowd. Looking ahead, we are filled with excitement for what lies in store at the 10th PH Digicon in 2024,” Alviz added.

In line with this, representing “Infinite Vision,” PH Digicon 2023’s Keynote Speaker was Simon Sinek, New York Times Bestselling Author of ‘Leaders Eat Last’ and ‘The Infinite Game’. In his session, Sinek unraveled the secrets of visionary leadership, unveiling the essential qualities that drive success, and showing the incredible power of purpose. Sinek also educated the audience on how to cultivate trust and harness innovation for long-term prosperity. headtopics.com

SM Megamall unveils 50-foot New York City-inspired Christmas treeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Trump expected to come face-to-face with former confidant at NY trialNEW YORK, United States– Donald Trump is expected to attend his New York civil fraud trial on Tuesday to face off with his former lawyer and confidant Michael Cohen. Read more ⮕

New Youtube show 'Love Letters' to tackle relationship issues of the new genStories from the hearts of today’s young generation will be tacked in the new drama-advice program “Love Letters,” to be hosted by Kapamilya digital content producer Dan Capucion and will exclusively stream on YouTube beginning Friday (Oct. 27) at 7 pm. Read more ⮕

Colmenares holds human rights speaking tour in CanadaColmenares spoke in a forum at the Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Read more ⮕

US says forces in Iraq, Syria attacked 13 times in weekDefining the News Read more ⮕

Good vibes and good times await at the V1BE Booze and Arts FestivalSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕