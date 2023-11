New village chief

Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez (right) administers the oath to erstwhile city public information officer Mar Jimenez as a newly elected chairman of Barangay Don Bosco.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: PH politics is localDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Disaster agencies set to conduct Q4 nat’l tsunami, earthquake drills in AuroraDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Envoy expects more direct US flights to ManilaDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Lawmakers back DOJ plan to sue China on environmental chargesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Solon calls for ‘rifle marketing’ to promote PH as one of world’s top tourist destinationsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Bataan LGU eyeing more Japanese companies to invest in various projectsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕