New US rocket Vulcan Centaur set to launch on December 24

WASHINGTON, United States - A new US rocket, United Launch Alliance (ULA)'s Vulcan Centaur, is to make its maiden flight on Christmas Eve with a payload that includes a private lunar lander.
This handout picture courtesy of United Launch Alliance taken on October 5, 2021 shows the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur program undergoing the first round of pathfinder tanking test activities at Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Liftoff is scheduled for December 24 from the US Space Force launch base at Cape Canaveral, Florida, United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced Tuesday evening.
ULA describes the Vulcan Centaur as its"next generation" rocket that will provide higher performance and greater affordability than its current lineup, which includes the Atlas V. ULA has already signed a deal with Amazon for Vulcan Centaur to transport a large portion of the online shopping giant's forthcoming internet satellite constellation, called Kuiper. headtopics.com
Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic received funding from NASA for this mission, which will carry out research ahead of the space agency's Artemis flights to return humans to the Moon this decade.
