New US rocket Vulcan Centaur set to launch on December 24

WASHINGTON, United States - A new US rocket, United Launch Alliance (ULA)'s Vulcan Centaur, is to make its maiden flight on Christmas Eve with a payload that includes a private lunar lander.

This handout picture courtesy of United Launch Alliance taken on October 5, 2021 shows the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur program undergoing the first round of pathfinder tanking test activities at Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Liftoff is scheduled for December 24 from the US Space Force launch base at Cape Canaveral, Florida, United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced Tuesday evening.

ULA describes the Vulcan Centaur as its"next generation" rocket that will provide higher performance and greater affordability than its current lineup, which includes the Atlas V. ULA has already signed a deal with Amazon for Vulcan Centaur to transport a large portion of the online shopping giant's forthcoming internet satellite constellation, called Kuiper. headtopics.com

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic received funding from NASA for this mission, which will carry out research ahead of the space agency's Artemis flights to return humans to the Moon this decade.

New Youtube show 'Love Letters' to tackle relationship issues of the new genStories from the hearts of today’s young generation will be tacked in the new drama-advice program “Love Letters,” to be hosted by Kapamilya digital content producer Dan Capucion and will exclusively stream on YouTube beginning Friday (Oct. 27) at 7 pm. Read more ⮕

A list of mass killings in the United States since JanuarySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Blinken warns Iran that US will respond 'decisively' to any attackUNITED NATIONS, United states -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday warned Iran that the United States would respond 'decisively' to any attack by its proxies, as tensions rise with the Israel-Hamas war. Read more ⮕

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidThe United States and Russia put forward rival plans on humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians Read more ⮕

UN chief regrets 'misrepresentations' of his Mideast remarksUNITED NATIONS, United States - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday rejected the 'misrepresentations' of his remarks a day earlier on Palestinian grievances that infuriated Israel, which has vowed to retaliate against the world body. Read more ⮕

Philippines, UN sign 5-year cooperation frameworkThe Philippines and the United Nations signed on Tuesday a new five-year cooperation framework, which will help address major development challenges besetting the country. Read more ⮕